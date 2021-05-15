$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Marriott International posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 153.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $6.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,266.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in Marriott International by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Marriott International by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR stock opened at $143.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.49. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $77.36 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 270.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

