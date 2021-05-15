$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.39. New Residential Investment also posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

NRZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.34 on Friday. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,312,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,513,000 after purchasing an additional 929,882 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $53,389,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,688,000 after buying an additional 59,013 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,276,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,573,000 after buying an additional 74,258 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,431,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after buying an additional 543,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

