$0.34 EPS Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Posted by on May 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Marriott International posted earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $6.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Insiders have sold a total of 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 over the last 90 days. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $143.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.36 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $77.36 and a 52 week high of $159.98.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.