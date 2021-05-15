$0.34 EPS Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Marriott International posted earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $6.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Insiders have sold a total of 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 over the last 90 days. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $143.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.36 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $77.36 and a 52 week high of $159.98.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

