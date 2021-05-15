$0.44 EPS Expected for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. CURO Group reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE CURO opened at $15.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $629.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 3.13. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $270,714.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,392.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $839,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $527,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,548 shares of company stock worth $1,320,209. 51.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURO. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in CURO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in CURO Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in CURO Group during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in CURO Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 107,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CURO Group by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

