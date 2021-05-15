-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Posted by on May 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

IONS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

NASDAQ:IONS traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,259,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,745. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.67 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,142,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,717 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,994,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,837,000 after purchasing an additional 487,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.