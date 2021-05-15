-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

IONS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

NASDAQ:IONS traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,259,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,745. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.67 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,142,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,717 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,994,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,837,000 after purchasing an additional 487,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

