-$0.59 EPS Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will post ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.42). Nordstrom posted earnings of ($2.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.27.

In related news, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $540,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,616,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,906,034.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,987. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Nordstrom by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 87.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JWN traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,216,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,530. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

