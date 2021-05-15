$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. Graco reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Graco’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

GGG has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

In other Graco news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,929 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,999. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Graco by 503.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGG traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $77.07. The company had a trading volume of 459,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,444. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco has a 52-week low of $43.32 and a 52-week high of $79.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

