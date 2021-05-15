$0.64 EPS Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will report $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.51. Comcast posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.68. 15,864,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,105,975. Comcast has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $268.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comcast (CMCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.