$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.59. Papa John’s International reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 40.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,323,000 after buying an additional 431,113 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth $29,809,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 51.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,031,000 after purchasing an additional 271,547 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 506,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,964,000 after purchasing an additional 229,593 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,335,000 after purchasing an additional 199,126 shares in the last quarter.

PZZA traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.65. 419,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,456. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $110.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.70 and a 200 day moving average of $90.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.81, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

