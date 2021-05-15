$0.71 EPS Expected for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.75. Blackbaud posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $1,645,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,098 shares in the company, valued at $24,970,979.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $361,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,579 shares of company stock worth $4,257,067 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at $271,019,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,061,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,507,000 after acquiring an additional 306,738 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 121.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,402,000 after acquiring an additional 929,285 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,280,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,707,000 after purchasing an additional 389,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,957,000 after purchasing an additional 44,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

BLKB stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.32. The company had a trading volume of 254,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,014. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 147.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $46.86 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

