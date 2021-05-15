0Chain (ZCN) Market Cap Reaches $49.19 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $49.19 million and approximately $664,194.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002114 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00050776 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

