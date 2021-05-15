0x (ZRX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $145.83 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One 0x coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00003326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a total market cap of $1.34 billion and approximately $145.83 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0x has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00088623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00020094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $538.99 or 0.01122739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00065133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00114859 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00061281 BTC.

About 0x

0x is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 841,675,022 coins. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

