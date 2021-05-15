0x (ZRX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.35 Billion

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. During the last seven days, 0x has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. One 0x coin can now be purchased for $1.60 or 0.00003280 BTC on major exchanges. 0x has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and $162.36 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0x Profile

0x is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 841,675,022 coins. 0x’s official website is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

