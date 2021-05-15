0xBitcoin Price Down 12.5% This Week (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00002261 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.25 million and $799,044.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00089255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00020280 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $538.91 or 0.01117552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00064628 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00114843 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061387 BTC.

0xBitcoin Coin Profile

0XBTC is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

