$1.03 EPS Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Kellogg posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

K stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,985,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,471. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $4,856,705.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $31,372,343 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,822,000 after purchasing an additional 240,068 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Kellogg by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,626 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,971,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kellogg by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,245,000 after buying an additional 162,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

