$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will announce sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo reported sales of $787.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year sales of $4.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.70.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $171.01 on Friday. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $93.31 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,801,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,735,904,000 after acquiring an additional 437,614 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after purchasing an additional 358,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

