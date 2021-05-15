$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.18 billion. Lennox International reported sales of $941.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year sales of $4.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LII shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.42.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $350.84 on Friday. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $179.64 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $331.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $85,778.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total transaction of $203,957.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at $716,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,796 shares of company stock worth $7,868,007. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter worth $40,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

