$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will announce $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies posted sales of $895.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year sales of $4.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Keysight Technologies.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.09.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 62,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,503,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $139.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.10. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $155.50.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.