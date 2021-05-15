$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. CME Group posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $4.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CME Group.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CME. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.20.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,605.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $5,624,810. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,046,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in CME Group by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,576 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in CME Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CME Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in CME Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,496,000 after purchasing an additional 899,549 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $216.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $218.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.05. The company has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CME Group (CME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.