$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to post sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the highest is $1.40 billion. Dillard’s posted sales of $786.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full year sales of $5.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dillard’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of DDS opened at $125.35 on Friday. Dillard’s has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $129.50. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 14.39%.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $45,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dillard’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Dillard’s by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Dillard’s by 31.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Dillard’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

