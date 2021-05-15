$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. Fiserv posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $114.41 on Friday. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 86.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

