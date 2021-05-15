$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to post $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy posted sales of $425.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 210.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year sales of $4.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FANG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.48.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock worth $3,546,756. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after buying an additional 1,849,404 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,775 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,712,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 583,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

FANG opened at $78.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.34 and its 200-day moving average is $60.98. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $88.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

