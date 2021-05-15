$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Posted by on May 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to report $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.28. National Health Investors reported earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.62. 297,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,659. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors has a one year low of $46.34 and a one year high of $78.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 80.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth $83,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.