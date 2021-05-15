$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to report $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.28. National Health Investors reported earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Health Investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.62. 297,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,659. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors has a one year low of $46.34 and a one year high of $78.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 80.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth $83,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.