$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will announce $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the lowest is $1.24. Dollar Tree posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dollar Tree.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after buying an additional 2,293,197 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,431,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,985,000 after purchasing an additional 373,301 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,857,000 after purchasing an additional 589,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,181,000 after purchasing an additional 118,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,170 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.23. 1,089,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,080. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $74.65 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.