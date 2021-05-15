$1.47 EPS Expected for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. Coherent reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 182.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $5.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $8.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Coherent’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.13.

COHR traded up $2.64 on Friday, hitting $258.47. 210,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,139. Coherent has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $270.99. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.11 and its 200-day moving average is $199.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherent by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $567,234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Coherent by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,673,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,027,000 after buying an additional 88,797 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter worth approximately $163,531,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter worth approximately $82,481,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coherent by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,817,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

