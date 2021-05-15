$1.47 EPS Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49. NICE posted earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $7.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.86.

NASDAQ NICE traded up $5.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.71. The stock had a trading volume of 165,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,743. NICE has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $288.73. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth $119,884,000. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 786,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,344,000 after buying an additional 198,722 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth $370,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,150,000 after buying an additional 21,653 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NICE by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

