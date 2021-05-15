$1.49 EPS Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report $1.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. VMware reported earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.84.

NYSE VMW opened at $164.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.78.

In related news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 13,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,141,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 302,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,443,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,697 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,825 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VMware by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,225,066,000 after purchasing an additional 685,847 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of VMware by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $907,678,000 after purchasing an additional 273,625 shares during the period. Swedbank raised its position in shares of VMware by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $704,721,000 after purchasing an additional 855,559 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,174,554 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $628,062,000 after purchasing an additional 78,747 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of VMware by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $334,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,298 shares during the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

