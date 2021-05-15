$1.62 EPS Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will report $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the highest is $1.71. Nordson reported earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

NDSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.60.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $1,882,517.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $205.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nordson has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $223.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.54 and its 200 day moving average is $199.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordson (NDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.