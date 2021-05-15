$1.76 EPS Expected for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96. Vulcan Materials posted earnings per share of $1.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.53.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $191.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.00 and its 200 day moving average is $158.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $95.47 and a 52-week high of $194.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2,576.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 40,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 38,518 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 185,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,198,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.5% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $172,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

