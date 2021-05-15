$1.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will report $1.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year sales of $6.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $7.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.23.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $267.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $188.39 and a 1 year high of $275.43. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total transaction of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $4,241,429 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,288,000 after acquiring an additional 713,005 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,425,000 after acquiring an additional 445,694 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,246,000 after acquiring an additional 278,963 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

