$1.77 Million in Sales Expected for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to post $1.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $2.03 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $37.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $6.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.18 million to $6.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $34.73 million, with estimates ranging from $15.82 million to $57.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AGIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $970,718.32. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,302 shares of company stock worth $1,154,100. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Grace Capital lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $55.22 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

