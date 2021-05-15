$1.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) to report earnings per share of $1.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for STERIS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.81. STERIS reported earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STERIS will report full-year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow STERIS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.80.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in STERIS by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,809,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in STERIS by 214.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,997,000 after acquiring an additional 525,890 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,923,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 473,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,226,000 after acquiring an additional 222,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,771. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS has a 1 year low of $146.12 and a 1 year high of $216.74.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

