-$1.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will report earnings per share of ($1.82) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.70). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $4.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($10.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.35) to ($10.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.00) to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.84) earnings per share.

ESPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

ESPR traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.88. 514,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,164. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.37. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $53.73. The company has a market cap of $645.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 137,225 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 294,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 38,213 shares during the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

