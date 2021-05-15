$1.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) will report earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $2.37. Bank of Montreal posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 156.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full-year earnings of $8.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $8.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $9.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Montreal.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMO. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $559,182,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $558,908,000. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,434,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,902,000 after purchasing an additional 979,408 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,429,000 after purchasing an additional 922,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $41,254,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.58. 584,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,082. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $99.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $64.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.8402 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

