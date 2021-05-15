$10.66 Billion in Sales Expected for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to report sales of $10.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.30 billion and the lowest is $9.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $5.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $39.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.20 billion to $43.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $37.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.74 billion to $42.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,157 shares of company stock valued at $331,672. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Darrell & King LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Darrell & King LLC now owns 219,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $114.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.