104,031 Shares in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 104,031 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the first quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Continental Resources by 200.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $31.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.58. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $32.51.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CLR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.35.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

