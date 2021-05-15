104,700 Shares in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 104,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.47 and a beta of 1.68. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $12.24.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. Research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPAI shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

