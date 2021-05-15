$129.83 Million in Sales Expected for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will report $129.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.00 million and the lowest is $121.60 million. First Merchants reported sales of $119.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year sales of $514.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $487.10 million to $531.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $511.73 million, with estimates ranging from $496.30 million to $519.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.87 million.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Merchants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.52. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $50.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $195,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock worth $696,529. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Merchants by 2.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 5.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 7.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

