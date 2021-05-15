14,502 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPOT opened at $223.59 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $150.16 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of -52.49 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.04.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

