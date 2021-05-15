146,327 Shares in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Acquired by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 146,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,817,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of EPR Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 690.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPR. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In other news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EPR opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.63. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $51.84.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. Equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

