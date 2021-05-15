165,618 Shares in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 165,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of Murphy Oil at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Murphy Oil by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MUR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 12,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $185,551.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $74,750.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,817. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MUR opened at $20.27 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

