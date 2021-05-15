1,697,052 Shares in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,697,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 2.04% of Evofem Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVFM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evofem Biosciences by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,564,000 after acquiring an additional 259,755 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 252,250 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 283.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 255,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 188,637 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 179,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evofem Biosciences stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $6.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $128.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.07.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.07.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

