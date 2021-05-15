$186.00 Million in Sales Expected for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will announce $186.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. FormFactor posted sales of $157.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $751.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $748.90 million to $754.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $813.15 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $826.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

FORM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.11.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.44.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,427.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORM. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 203.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

