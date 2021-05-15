$190.30 Million in Sales Expected for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to post $190.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for James River Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $193.90 million and the lowest is $186.70 million. James River Group posted sales of $186.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year sales of $763.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $753.00 million to $774.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $835.35 million, with estimates ranging from $834.40 million to $836.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%.

JRVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. James River Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of JRVR opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48. James River Group has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in James River Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,096,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,015,000 after purchasing an additional 313,203 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in James River Group during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in James River Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 57,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in James River Group during the 1st quarter valued at $949,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in James River Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

