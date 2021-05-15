1MillionNFTs Reaches One Day Volume of $536,451.00 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $569,364.48 and approximately $536,451.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 26% against the US dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.74 or 0.00009717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00093976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.04 or 0.00575533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.37 or 0.00238323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004715 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.91 or 0.01173252 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $589.67 or 0.01207592 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

