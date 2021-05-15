1World Price Hits $0.0873 (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, 1World has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for $0.0873 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1World has a market cap of $3.25 million and $6,432.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00088252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00019770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $528.27 or 0.01107511 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00065508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00114268 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00061460 BTC.

1World Profile

1World is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

