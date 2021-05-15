$2.31 EPS Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.49. Thor Industries posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 437.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year earnings of $9.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $11.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 113,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after buying an additional 18,032 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 1,224.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 236,190 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:THO traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,748. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $65.62 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.57 and a 200-day moving average of $115.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

