$2.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings of $2.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.80. Align Technology posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 808.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year earnings of $10.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.49 to $11.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.51 to $13.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALGN. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $15.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $569.04. 366,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,016. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $579.57 and a 200 day moving average of $540.11. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $199.56 and a 52-week high of $647.20.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,551,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $11,027,119. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 61.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 23.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 538,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,475,000 after buying an additional 100,492 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,524,000 after buying an additional 48,077 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

