$2.54 EPS Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will report $2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.29. AutoNation posted earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year earnings of $9.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $10.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $10.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AN. Truist raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

Shares of AN traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.29. The company had a trading volume of 441,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,020. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.44. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 32,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $3,474,555.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90. In the last quarter, insiders sold 746,227 shares of company stock valued at $72,947,642. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,357,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

