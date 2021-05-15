$2.58 Million in Sales Expected for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to post sales of $2.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $13.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $21.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 million to $35.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.70 million, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $56.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 102.25%.

XENE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $710.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $21.94.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

