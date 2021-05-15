$2.58 Million in Sales Expected for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) This Quarter

Posted by on May 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to post sales of $2.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $13.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $21.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 million to $35.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.70 million, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $56.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 102.25%.

XENE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $710.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $21.94.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.